Chelsea attacker set to undergo second scan on hamstring injury after first turned out to be inconclusive - Reports

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to undergo a second scan to find out the extent of his hamstring injury.

According to The Athletic, the scan is set to take place on Monday (January 9) morning. Sterling is undergoing a second scan after the first one proved inconclusive.

The Englishman suffered an injury last week during Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. He started the match but lasted just five minutes before being replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In doing so, the former City man joined a lengthy injury list that has led to the Blues' wretched run of form. Graham Potter's side have won just two of their last 10 encounters and one of their last eight across all competitions.

Sterling's return date remains unknown, with The Athletic's report adding that the attacker doesn't want to rush his return. However, he is rumored to be keen to return for the Blues' league encounter against his former team Liverpool on January 21.

This would see him miss two more Premier League matches. The first of those will be on Thursday, January 12, against Fulham at Craven Cottage, while the other game will be at home against Crystal Palace three days later.

It's worth noting that Chelsea are also currently without Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja in the attacking department. The Blues are missing N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well.

Raheem Sterling, who only arrived last summer, has endured a rough start to life in London. He has managed just six goals and three assists in 27 matches across all competitions this term.

Shorthanded Chelsea suffer 4-0 hammering at Manchester City to exit FA Cup

For the second time in less than two months, Manchester City eliminated Chelsea from a cup competition.

City comfortably beat the Blues 2-0 back in November to confirm the latter's exit from the EFL Cup. They followed that up with the aforementioned 1-0 league win at Stamford Bridge last month.

On Sunday (January 8), Pep Guardiola's side hammered Graham Potter's team 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Riyad Mahrez set the ball rolling with a stunning free-kick before Kai Havertz conceded a penalty which was converted by Julian Alvarez. A flowing City move then saw Phil Foden make it 3-0 before half-time at the Etihad.

Chelsea posed hardly any threat all night, mustering just a solitary shot on target. Manchester City, meanwhile, added a fourth through Mahrez from the penalty spot in the 85th minute to seal an emphatic victory.

