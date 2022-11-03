Chelsea attacker wants to leave in January and expresses desire to sign for European giants: Reports

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech wants to leave the club in January and has expressed his desire to join AC Milan, as per Calciomercatio.

Ziyech, 29, has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season, making just seven appearances in all competitions.

The Moroccan is eyeing a move to Milan and has sent signals to the Rossoneri over a potential transfer in January.

His entourage are said to have contacted Milan technical director Paolo Maldini and director of football Federico Massara.

A loan deal has been proposed, and the Serie A giants are intrigued by the idea. However, no decision has been made over the Chelsea attacker just yet.

Ziyech's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2025 having joined the club back in 2020 from Ajax for £36 million.

He has made 90 appearances during his time with the Blues, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.

The Moroccan may have believed that he would be given a new chance under Graham Potter, who succeeded former manager Thomas Tuchel in early September.

However, Ziyech has made just four appearances under the new Blues boss with a total of just 25 minutes racked up.

Former Ajax midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has urged Chelsea to allow the attacker to leave. He told Ziggo Sport (via Metro):

"Of course, he never really has a smiley face, but now you can see from everything that he is not having a good time. I hope he goes to a club where he can just play and not worry about anything else. Ziyech is a boy that always has to play when you get him."

Chelsea manager Potter has hailed Denis Zakaria after his performance in the side's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on 2 November

Zakaria shines on debut for the Blues

Zakaria had become a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge following his loan move in the summer from Juventus.

The Swiss midfielder was yet to make an appearance for Chelsea prior to the side's 2-1 victory over Zagreb.

He was handed an his Blues debut by Potter amidst the current injury crisis that has taken hold at Stamford Bridge this season.

Zakaria took his chance with aplomb, scoring a 30th minute winner while impressing with one key pass, 40 passes and two interceptions.

Potter lauded the midfielder's display against the Croatian outfit, saying (via Mirror):

"I thought he was really good. You can see what he brings, the quality he has and he played with enthusiasm. He had good discipline and got forward when he could. I was really impressed with him."

Chelsea do possess a buy option within Zakaria's loan deal from Juve, which would see them part with £26 million for the Swiss midfielder.

He can expect more game time given that N'Golo Kante is injured and isn't expected to return until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

