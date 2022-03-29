Chelsea attacker wants to leave and could be sold if offers exceed €40 million: Reports

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner is planning to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to German television channel Sport1.

The Blues signed Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for around €50m million in the summer of 2020. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for both the club and the player.

Werner has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's side in London. He has only started two Premier League matches for Chelsea since their 3-2 victory over Leeds United last December.

With his situation at Stamford Bridge being far from ideal, a summer exit could be on the cards for the 26-year-old attacker. According to the aforementioned source, Werner and his agent, Volker Struth, are exploring the idea of moving to a new club ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Germany international has a contract with Chelsea until the end of the 2024-25 season. Thomas Tuchel's side, though, are open to selling him in the summer if they receive the right offer, according to the report.

Chelsea are reportedly keen to recoup most of the money they sent for Werner's signature in 2020. They are said to want a fee in excess of €40 million to sanction a transfer for the 26-year-old in the summer.

However, it is worth noting that the Blues cannot currently negotiate the sale of a player due to restrictions placed on the club. The London giants have been dealing with issues off the field since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom.

Werner will thus have to wait for the club to be taken over by new owners before sealing a move to another team. It remains to be seen when the Blues' ongoing crisis will end.

The German has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season, clocking 1493 minutes of action. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in the process.

Chelsea attacker Werner has been linked with Borussia Dortmund

Werner's agent Struth is said to be in talks with several clubs over a summer transfer for his client. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly among the sides interested in a potential move for the 26-year-old attacker.

However, the Bundesliga giants are not entirely convinced about Werner, according to the report. Erling Haaland is expected to leave the club in the summer, but Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi is their preferred candidate to replace the Norwegian.

Werner's wage demands could also prove to be a hurdle for his suitors, including Borussia Dortmund. The German currently earns an annual salary €16 million at Stamford Bridge if the report is to be believed.

