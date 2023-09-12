Chelsea and Barcelona failed with last-gasp bid to sign PSG superstar in summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea and Barcelona reportedly failed with their last-ditch attempts to sign midfielder Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Both sides wanted to add an experienced midfielder to their squad and tried to convince the Italian but failed.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Verratti had the option of staying in Europe with the two aforementioned sides interested. But he chose against it and is now set to join Qatar club Al-Arabi for a reported €45m fee.

Verratti wasn't a part of PSG manager Luis Enrique's plans going ahead and the Italian was thus allowed to leave the club. Enrique reportedly made the 30-year-old train away from the first-team as the midfielder prepared for an exit.

RTLFoot journalist Abdellah Boulma also claimed that Verratti was being pushed to leave Parc des Princes this summer. He also stalled his move to Qatar but could not force himself into the manager's plan at the Ligue 1 club.

Barcelona reportedly made multiple attempts to lure the midfielder. Journalist Onze Mondial claimed the Catalan side were looking to sign him on loan, but PSG were not interested.

Chelsea let go of N'Golo Kante on a free transfer, while Jorginho left the club in the January window. Mateo Kovacic was the last remaining senior midfielder in the squad, but he was sold to Manchester City earlier this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino thus wanted an experienced midfielder and L'Equipe claim he asked for Verratti. The two worked together at PSG and had a good relationship.

Chelsea and Barcelona target set to join Al-Arabi

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Marco Verratti will be joining Al-Arabi this week in a €45 million move and has already landed in Qatar.

He posted on X:

"Marco Verratti to Al Arabi, here we go! Verbal agreement finally sealed with the Italian midfielder who's set to sign on a permanent deal with Qatari club Al Arabi Understand Verratti will travel to Doha in the next 24 hours. PSG agreed on €45m fee 10 days ago, it's done."

Chelsea target Verratti played 461 matches for PSG in all competitions since joining from Pescara in 2012. He won 30 trophies at the Ligue 1 side but couldn't manage to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.