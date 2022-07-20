Chelsea and Barcelona target Jules Kounde decides preferred destination as interesting 'plan B' claims emerge: Reports

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde prefers a move to Barcelona over Chelsea this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Kounde has been a key player for Sevilla since joining them from French club Bordeaux for €25 million in 2019. He has made 133 appearances for the La Liga outfit, helping them win the UEFA Europa League in the process.

The 23-year-old's performances for Julen Lopetegui's side have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of top clubs in Europe. He is currently at the center of a tug-of-war between Barcelona and Chelsea.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the France international in recent days. However, Chelsea's financial power has made them the favorites to sign the central defender.

The Blues have gone as far as striking a deal with Sevilla to sign Kounde ahead of the 2022-23 season. The two clubs have reportedly agreed to do business for a fee in excess of €55 million.

Xavi's side, though, do not intend to give up hope of signing the Frenchman, who they want to make the linchpin of their defense. They have a major advantage over Chelsea in the race for the Sevilla star.

While Thomas Tuchel's side have an agreement with Sevilla, Kounde has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, as per Foot Mercato. The Blaugrana have thus instructed the player to reject all offers that come his way.

Barcelona cannot expect Sevilla to wait for long amid Chelsea's competition

However, the Catalans cannot expect league rivals Sevilla to wait forever. Kounde's employers are growing impatient with the fact that Xavi's side are yet to make an offer for the player, according to the aforementioned source.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has reportedly told Kounde that the club will do everything to send him to England if Barcelona do not act quick. The Blaugrana are thus running out of time to sign the defender.

The former Bordeax man, though, might not be entirely concerned about the warning. He is prepared to move to Stamford Bridge as 'plan B' if a transfer to Xavi's side does not work out, as per the report.

Tuchel's side will be hopeful that they can lure the 23-year-old to London this summer. However, Barcelona are reportedly set to step up their interest in the player after completing the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

