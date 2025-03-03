Chelsea and Bayern Munich locked in transfer battle to sign 22-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea are battling Bayern Munich for the services of Bart Verbruggen, according to The Daily Mirror. The Dutch custodian joined Brighton & Hove Albion from RSC Anderlecht in the summer of 2023 for a reported £16.3 million.

Initially brought in to cover for Jason Steel, Verbruggen has claimed the No.1 spot at the Amex this season. The 22-year-old has registered seven clean sheets in 28 appearances for the Seagulls this term.

While Brighton have been poor in defence, they would have been in an even worse position without Verbruggen. The player's efforts have already earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking for an upgrade on Robert Sanchez this summer. The Spaniard has failed to impress so far, letting in 29 goals in 22 games, and managing just four clean sheets.

The 27-year-old's error-prone performances have ultimately seen him drop down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca. Filip Jorgensen, who was mostly used in the domestic Cups and Europe, has been deployed between the sticks in recent Premier League games.

While the Danish custodian has registered six clean sheets from 17 games so far, the London giants are still interested in an upgrade. Verbruggen has been identified as an option, and Brighton's reported £50 million price tag shouldn't be a problem for Chelsea.

However, Bayern Munich could scupper their plans. The Bavarians are laying down succession plans for Manuel Neuer, and have reportedly set their sights on the Dutchman.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Serie A star?

Chelsea are reportedly planning to take Rafael Leao to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Blues are looking to upgrade their attack before the start of next season.

Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended after failing a doping test, while the likes of Jadon Sancho have failed to impress this season. The London giants are planning to address the situation by roping in Leao.

The Portuguese forward is one of the most lethal attackers in the continent at the moment. Leao has registered 10 goals and eight assists from 38 games across competitions this season for AC Milan. He is under contract until 2028, but Chelsea are determined to prise him away at the end of this campaign.

The Blues are apparently ready to offer €100 million for the 25-year-old, which could be enough to secure his signature. The Rossoneri would prefer to keep the young attacker at the club. However, the London giants' proposal could tempt them to let him go.

