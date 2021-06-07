Chelsea begin negotiations for Atletico Madrid superstar - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly begun negotiations to sign Atletico Madrid superstar Saul. The Spaniard is set to leave the La Liga champions this summer after his lack of playing time in the 2020-21 season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Saul is the subject of transfer interest from many of Europe's top clubs including Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich. However, the report states that the Blues have pulled ahead in the race for the Spaniard's signature and have inquired about the midfielder's availability this summer.

Saul's contract at Atletico Madrid runs until 2026, but the Rojiblancos would be open to selling him for a suitable price this summer. The midfielder has a reported release clause of €150 million.

Saul is touted as one of the best central midfielders in the world. The Spaniard's versatility and technical abilities have made him a lynchpin in Atletico Madrid's midfield since 2014.

The 26-year old, however, fell down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid last season. He started only 22 league games for Diego Simeone's side, which played a part in the midfielder being left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad. This has left the Spaniard frustrated and open to a change of scenery this summer.

If Chelsea do manage to pull off a move for Saul, it would be a huge statement by the Blues. However, Atletico Madrid hold all the cards at the moment and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit will decide to part ways with their midfielder this summer.

Thomas Tuchel also looking to bolster Chelsea's attack

Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has prioritized improving Chelsea's attacking options this summer after the Blues' struggles in front of goal in the 2020-21 season.

The London side are reportedly interested in bringing in a striker, with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, however, are set to miss out on the Dortmund hitman. Football expert Kristoff Terreur told Football Terrace:

"I know that there have been talks with Haaland's people before, but Haaland is a difficult one to predict too. Since Dortmund qualified for the Champions League, you feel that now they have an extra reason to keep him. But Haaland is the one that everybody wants to get and I would wait for him."

