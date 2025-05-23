Chelsea begin talks to sign PL forward, ready to spend €60m to finalise deal ahead of Club World Cup: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly begun talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro ahead of their participation in the Club World Cup this summer. The Blues are ready to splurge €60 million on the Brazilian forward.

João Pedro signed for Brighton for a reported €34.2 million in the summer of 2023 from Watford. He has been impressive in the current season, contributing 10 goals and seven assists in 30 outings across competitions. Meanwhile, Chelsea is set to prioritize signing forwards this season, and João Pedro has come up as a decent option.

According to GE Globo, Chelsea are ready to splurge €60 million and have begun serious talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign João Pedro this summer. The Blues want to finalize the deal before the Club World Cup, which begins on June 14. Further discussions are expected to take place this week.

The West London giants will face Leon, Flamengo, and ES Tunis in the group stages of the Club World Cup. Signing a good attacker ahead of the tournament could increase their chances of going far. Nicolas Jackson has not been consistent, while Christopher Nkunku's future in the club is in doubt, so attacking reinforcements are a priority for Chelsea.

Moreover, the Blues could qualify for the UEFA Champions League if they win their final Premier League away clash against Nottingham Forest on May 25. Therefore, more major signings can be expected in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez names his dream signing for the club

L to R: Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez - Source: Getty

In an interview with journalist Gaston Edul on YouTube, Enzo Fernandez named his compatriot Julian Alvarez as his dream signing for the club. The Argentine was asked which international teammate he wanted to sign for the Blues and said (via football.london):

"Julian Alvarez. He would be a brilliant signing for Chelsea, but I very much doubt he's on the market this summer."

Julian Alvarez played a secondary role when he was at Manchester City (2022-2024) due to the presence of their incredible attack with the likes of Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva. However, he signed for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 for a reported €75 million.

Alvarez has been a regular starter under Diego Simeone, contributing 29 goals and six assists in 53 outings across competitions. While many major clubs are on the lookout to lure him away from Los Colchoneros, he is unlikely to leave this season.

The Blues could have done well with a signing like Julian Alvarez, as they are in dire need of a good striker this summer. However, the West London side will look elsewhere for options now.

