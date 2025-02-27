Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca keeps bringing up name of ex-Manchester City forward during transfer discussions at club: Reports

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is reportedly interested in signing former Manchester City forward Liam Delap. Following an injury to Nicolas Jackson, the Blues’ struggles up front seemed to have worsened, and they are now considering resolving it at the earliest.

Ad

While Chelsea were very busy in the last summer window, they were very quiet during the January transfer window as they only signed Mathis Amougou. The west London club has been interested in Liam Delap since late last year, with reports claiming that they intend to make the English forward a competitor for Nicolas Jackson.

Former RB Leipzig man Cristopher Nkunku has been spearheading the side's attack but he has found it difficult to meet the expectations of fans. Despite Nkunku’s goal contributions in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday, Maresca made it clear after the match that he expects more from the French forward.

Ad

Trending

At the moment, Christopher Nkunku is the only available senior striker in Enzo Maresca’s squad, as Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are ruled out due to injuries. As such, Chelsea will need another player who can give them what they want in the striking position, and Liam Delap, who currently plies his trade with Ipswich Town, has emerged as a potential target.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Enzo Maresca keeps mentioning Liam Delap’s name during transfer discussions with the club. Romano revealed Chelsea’s interest in Delap while speaking on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness:

Ad

“He’s on the list, for sure. He’s a player they appreciate. They already made some contact in January to understand the financial package needed. For Ipswich, it was obviously impossible to accept any proposal in January.’’

“He was untouchable, but in the summer, it will be different, so for sure he’s on the list for Chelsea. He’s a player they appreciate, for sure. He’s one of the names Enzo Maresca keeps mentioning in internal meetings they’re having because he obviously knows the player since they were together at Manchester City’s academy. So Delap is there.”

Ad

Delap has emerged as one of Ipswich’s best players this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances for the club this season.

Chelsea prepare to enter discussions over South American star – Reports

The Blues are reportedly interested in signing Ian Subiabre, who currently plays for Argentine side River Plate. Subiabre, who came through the ranks at River Plate, has only made four appearances for the first team.

Ad

Despite the limited appearances, the 18-year-old has displayed promising signs, and that has led to the interest from the Blues.

According to GiveMeSport, the west London outfit are set to hold face-to-face discussions with Ian Subiabre's representatives. The desire to step up the desire for the player came after they were given a recommendation by South American scout Alysson Marins, who has been keeping track of Subiabre’s development.

Whilst the Subiabre’s current market value is €1.2 million as per Transfermarkt, it could cost the Blues around £20 million to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback