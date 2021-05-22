Chelsea interested in signing €40 million Monaco midfielder - Reports

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea have shown an interest in signing AS Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer. As the Frenchman is only 21 years of age, Chelsea could be forced to spend upwards of €40 million to land the defensive midfielder.

However, based on reports coming out of France, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of the French U-21 international and hopes to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Tchouaméni has been a regular starter for a club for the first time in his career at AS Monaco. Manager Niko Kovac has played Tchouaméni 35 times in the current Ligue 1 season.

Kovac has repeatedly stated he has been impressed withTchouaméni's performances in Ligue 1 this season and tipped the 21-year-old to be a 'great player' for the future.

Roman Abramovich might "gift" Aurélien Tchouaméni to Chelsea

According to the report, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer and the board might grant the manager his wish. It is rumored that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich might decide to 'gift' the young Frenchman to Tuchel ahead of next season.

Chelsea have looked like a different team since Abramovich appointed Thomas Tuchel as manager following Frank Lampard's dismissal. The German has led Chelsea to the FA Cup and Champions League finals this season.

With Roman Abramovich happy with the progress Chelsea have made under Thomas Tuchel, the Russian owner is set to back the manager in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Aurélien Tchouaméni has established himself at Monaco this season. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

Aurelien Tchouameni is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder as well as in central midfield. Apart from N'Golo Kante, Chelsea lack an out-and-out defensive midfielder. The likes of Billy Gilmour and Mateo Kovacic are capable of playing deeper in midfield but are not naturals in that role.

Signing a young and talented defensive midfielder would make sense for Chelsea. Tchouameni can start off as a backup to N'Golo Kante. Once he is an established player in the squad, he could become the long-term successor to the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Despite having an impressive breakout season for Monaco, it comes as a surprise that no other club in the Premier League is interested in signing Tchouameni.

Aurélien Tchouaméni p90 in Ligue 1 this season:



54 attempted passes [84%]

6.06 tackles + interceptions

4.85 passes into the final third



Enjoyed an impressive breakout season. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/mb3X5MW4aU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 21, 2021