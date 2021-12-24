Chelsea closing in on signing 23-year-old in January as player agrees contract till 2026 - Reports

Jules Kounde is close to joining Chelsea from Sevilla, as per reports in Spain. The Frenchman has reportedly agreed a deal until 2026 and is keen to move in January.

As per a report in Todo Fichajes, Sevilla are finalizing a deal to sell Jules Kounde to Chelsea. They claim the deal will be done for around €55 million and the Spanish side will get a sell-on clause added to his contract.

Kounde has agreed a deal until 2026 with the Blues, according to the same report. The Frenchman wants to move in the January transfer window after a deal failed to materialize in the summer.

Chelsea were keen on signing Kounde in the summer and had a deal agreed with Sevilla. However, the Blues missed the deadline set by the Spanish club and when they made a move, the fee was increased to €80 million.

“The proposal for Koundé last summer [from Chelsea] was great, the most important we received in our history - but it wasn’t meeting our price tag. Also, we received the bid in an inopportune moment,” said Monchi, Sevilla's sporting director.

Thomas Tuchel has been looking to add a defender to his side for some time now. With the futures of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in the balance, Tuchel wants to bring in players who he can use in his future plans.

Jules Kounde wanted to join Chelsea in the summer

Jules Kounde has admitted he wanted to move to Chelsea in the summer and it affected his form on the pitch. However, he has moved on for now and is focused on doing well for Sevilla.

"Did my failed transfer to Chelsea this summer affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now it's digested."

Thomas Tuchel also confirmed interest in signing Kounde in the summer and said:

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done). It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing the Frenchman as reports claim three other clubs around Europe are also keeping tabs on the centre-back.

