Chelsea closing in on signing PSG starlet - Reports

After spending big on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech last season, Chelsea look set to break the bank this summer as well. According to reports from the Transfer Market Web, Chelsea are closing in on completing the signing of French U19 international Kays Ruiz-Atil from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea leaning towards youth to strengthen their side for 2021-22 season

Chelsea usually go for high-profile players in order to strengthen their side. However, with rumors suggesting they are in advanced talks with Kays Ruiz-Atil, Chelsea have started leaning towards young players around whom the manager can build the team.

Thomas Tuchel, who managed PSG before taking the reins at Chelsea, knows Kays Ruiz-Atil well and the potential he brings to the side.

The 18-year-old joined PSG's youth system in 2015 having previously been at Barcelona's famous La Masia academy.

Kays Ruiz-Atil (No. 34) has been at PSG since 2015. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

However, Chelsea aren't the only side interested in signing the young Frenchman. Former club Barcelona have also shown interest in re-signing their midfield prospect.

Apart from Chelsea and Barcelona, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice too are rumored to have some interest in Kays Ruiz-Atil.

However, it looks like Chelsea are in pole position to secure the services of the 18-year-old. The Blues are reportedly in advanced talks with the player's representatives and PSG.

It will end Barcelona's attempts to re-sign their wonderkid whom they let go in 2015.

Despite being a promising player, Kays Ruiz-Atil has only featured 7 times for the French champions. The teenager is yet to score for his side as well. The lack of game-time is one of the main reasons why the French U19 international wants to leave Parc des Princes for a new challenge.