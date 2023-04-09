 Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly hired Frank Lampard as caretaker boss due to advice from TV personality: Reports

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly turned to TV personality James Corden for advice before reappointing Frank Lampard as interim manager.

According to the Daily Express, Boehly was advised by his friend and TV presenter Corden for advice on the Blues' next interim boss. The Late Late Show host told him that Lampard would be a good choice.

Corden used to work on the UK TV program 'A League Of Their Own' where Lampard's cousin Jamie Redknapp is also a panelist. Corden has thus built a relationship with the new Blues' interim boss due to this.

Lampard replaced Potter as Chelsea's caretaker boss after the latter was sacked on April 2. The west London giants have faltered this season and sit 11th in the league, 17 points off the top four.

The Blues got Lampard's second spell in charge off to a nightmare start yesterday (April 8) after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineaux. They were second-best throughout the clash.

Chelsea's re-appointment of Lampard has come with some bemusement given that the Englishman was only sacked by Everton in January. His previous reign in charge at Stamford Bridge lasted from 2019 until 2021. He led the Blues to the FA Cup final in 2020 but were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal at Wembley.

Lampard oversaw 44 wins in 84 games during his first spell with the club. He was sacked with Chelsea sitting ninth in the league in 2020-21. Thomas Tuchel succeeded him and led the Blues to the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Boehly and other Blues higher-ups will continue their search for a permanent replacement for Potter. Names such as Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, and Jose Mourinho are being touted as candidates.

Tottenham are interested in signing Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in the summer

Tottenham have reportedly registered an interest in signing Blues attacker Hakim Ziyech in the summer. The Moroccan has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. He has made 19 appearances across competitions, providing just one assist.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea would accept bids of around £20 million for Ziyech. Spurs could be rivaled by Paris Saint-Germain for his signature after the Parisians missed out on the forward in January.

Ziyech joined the Blues from Ajax in 2020 and was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attackers. However, he has failed to replicate the heights of his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

