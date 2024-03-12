Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly looking to offload Romelu Lukaku and 4 other stars to the SPL in the summer - Reports

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly been in Saudi Arabia and could look to offload five Blues stars including Romelu Lukaku to the Saudi Pro League.

The Telegraph's Matt Law reports that Boehly made a trip to Saudi where he met the Saudi Pro League's director of football. The American businessman is preparing for a summer of sales at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly did business with Saudi Pro League clubs in last summer's transfer window. Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), and Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli) both headed to the Middle East while N'Golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad after his contract expired.

Three Chelsea first-team stars are at risk of being sold. Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been put up for sale and the duo have spent the season out on loan.

Lukaku, 30, is on loan at Serie A giants AS Roma where he's enjoying fine form. The Blues signed the Belgian striker from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021 for a then-club record £97.5 million.

However, the veteran striker failed to impress and fell out with former manager Thomas Tuchel. He's spent loans at Inter and Roma and has fired in 18 goals and four assists in 36 games across competitions this season at the Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, Kepa, 29, is on loan at La Liga giants Real Madrid and replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois. But, he's lost his place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup to Ukrainian shot-stopper Andriy Lunin.

Chelsea are also weighing up cashing in on Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja. The trio have found game time hard to come by this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Cucurella, 25, joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2022 for £63 million (including add-ons). But, the Spaniard has failed to replicate his impressive form for the Seagulls while at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international has appeared 13 times across competitions this season without a goal or assist. He was linked with a loan move to Manchester United last summer but it fell through.

Lukaku is reportedly open to leaving Chelsea and joining Roma on a permanent transfer

Romelu Lukaku is enjoying playing under Daniele De Rossi.

Lukaku looks to have no future at Chelsea after a nightmare second spell at Stamford Bridge. He managed 15 goals and two assists in 44 games across competitions in the 2021-22 campaign after arriving from Inter.

However, the Belgium international has flourished at Roma, excelling under Daniele De Rossi who replaced Jose Mourinho. He was asked about his future and possibly staying with the Serie A side (via Football Italia):

"I don’t want to cause controversy in England. I have to be intelligent about this."

Corriere dello Sport (via the source above) reports that Lukaku is satisfied with life under De Rossi. He's considering remaining at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the end of the season.

However, Roma have a stumbling block given Chelsea value the forward at around €37 million (£31.6 million). I Giallorossi are trying to balance their books so this could be problematic.