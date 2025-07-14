Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca’s alleged 3-word message that calmed Gianluigi Donnarumma during fight after Club World Cup final revealed

Enzo Maresca calmed Gianluigi Donnarumma at the MetLife Stadium after the PSG goalkeeper was involved in a scuffle with Chelsea players following the FIFA Club World Cup final.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Maresca was keen on ensuring that Donnarumma did not react further and kept repeating 'You’ve won everything’, after Luis Enrique pushed João Pedro to the ground. Chelsea players Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, and Tosin Adarabioyo were quick to charge towards the PSG goalkeeper after the incident.

Maresca's swift reaction that pulled the Italian away from the scene saw his players head back to celebrate their FIFA Club World Cup win. The Itaian did not comment on the incident, but spoke about the tactics that helped his side win on Sunday, July 13, and said via the club website:

"The idea was to go man-to-man. PSG are so good that if you give them time you are going to struggle. You have to press them very intensely. In the first 10 minutes we were able to do it. I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes and the message before the game was to make them understand that we are here to win the game. I think the first 10 minutes the team was there. It probably set a little bit the tone of the game. Then again the quality of the players, the game plan, everything was good."

Cole Palmer scored twice and went on to assist the third goal, scored by João Pedro, as Chelsea defeated PSG 3-0 to win and become the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup champions.

PSG manager explains his stance on Chelsea scuffle at FIFA Club World Cup

Luis Enrique has said that he was pushing the Chelsea players away to stop the situation from becoming worse. The PSG manager claimed that he was replicating what Enzo Maresca was doing on the pitch and said via GOAL:

“I have seen Maresca. I saw he had pushed others and we had to separate all the players and I do not know where that pressure came from. But this is a situation we must all avoid. That goes without saying. My intention is that I wanted to separate the footballers, so the situation didn't become worse.”

Chelsea and PSG were involved in a high-voltage match that saw players clashing all over the pitch. João Neves was sent off in the match after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair, and the players got involved in a brawl after the full-time whistle.

