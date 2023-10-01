Chelsea coaches 'seriously concerned' by 26-year-old star's injury picked up in recent EFL Cup win over Brighton - Reports

Manager Mauricio Pochettino and other key staffers at Chelsea are 'seriously concerned' by Ben Chilwell's recent injury woes, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old left-back has found himself in a perpetual battle with fitness issues during the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season.

Recently, coming off the bench in two prior matches, Chilwell was named captain in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Brighton in the EFL Cup on September 27. However, the joy was short-lived as he had to be substituted due to a hamstring problem in the final moments of the match.

Pochettino has added to the anxiety surrounding Chilwell's condition by acknowledging that the situation "doesn't look good." He even cautioned supporters to brace themselves for disappointing news.

This latest physical setback is causing considerable consternation among the coaching staff and the administrative figures at Stamford Bridge, according to the report.

The left-back's series of injuries has made it increasingly difficult for the team to establish a consistent defensive lineup. Now, these pose serious questions about the club's long-term plans for Chilwell.

So far this season, Chilwell has appeared in seven games, contributing with just one assist. His overall Chelsea career also seems punctuated by spells on the treatment table rather than on the pitch.

Since his £50 million transfer from Leicester City in 2020, he has managed to rack up only 92 appearances. During the previous season, injury constraints restricted him to just 22 starts across all competitions.

Pat Nevin questions Chelsea's decision to part ways with Joao Felix

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has expressed his displeasure over the Blues' decision to let promising talent Joao Felix return to his parent club, Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old Portuguese international had arrived at Stamford Bridge on a six-month loan deal in January of this season.

Despite them having an option to make the deal permanent, Mauricio Pochettinho chose not to retain him. Felix subsequently moved back to Atletico Madrid and eventually secured another loan move, this time to reigning La Liga champions Barcelona.

During an interview with OLBG (via Football London), the former Chelsea player went on to say:

“I was upset to see Joao Felix go as I thought he was fabulous. Pochettino probably made the decision to not keep him, but I thought he could’ve been central to the squad. Just look at his form at Barcelona!”

Nevin's disappointment is not unfounded, given Felix's eye-catching performances during the current season. The attacking midfielder has rapidly become an influential figure at Camp Nou, racking up a goal and an assist in six appearances.