Chelsea could complete €50 million deal for Dutch international and loan him back to current club for remainder of season: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a €50 million move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries during the January transfer window.

According to Corriere dello Sport (as per Sempreinter), the Blues are looking to reignite their interest in the 26-year-old defender and would want to loan him back to Inter straight away.

The report claims that Chelsea attempted to sign Dumfries at the end of the summer transfer window but wanted him to remain at San Siro for the rest of the season.

Dumfries is considered one of Europe's brightest full-backs, with his pace and attacking ability seen as great positives. The Dutch international is also used to playing in a back four and as a right wing-back, but still has three years left on his current contract.

After starring for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, Dumfries signed for the Nerazzurri last summer from PSV Eindhoven. He has since scored seven times in 54 appearances.

The attacking full-back also has 37 international caps to his name and has played a part in all of Inter's games so far this season.

Simone Inzaghi doesn't want to lose those player despite the interest of many clubs.

If Dumfries does sign for Chelsea, he will come up against serious opposition at right-back in the form of Reece James.

The 22-year-old is one of the Premier League's most highly-rated full-backs and has recently signed a mega new contract until 2028.

James was asked by Chelsea's website for his thoughts on his new club manager, Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the start of September.

The England defender stated:

"In football, things happen very fast. I’ve played against Graham Potter ’s teams a number of times and he seems like a good guy so far. He’s hungry to win and I think it’s going to be an exciting future."

He further added:

"The last few years have been good, but we’ve been to finals where we’ve lost as well. We want to win every competition we enter, and if we get to the final, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be going all the way."

He continued:

"There have been a few where we’ve got there, but there have also been a few domestic trophies that we haven’t picked up, which needs to change."

On his ability going forward, the defender added:

"I know my ability and how well I can strike a ball. Whenever I get the opportunity, I always try and score and give myself the best chance of scoring or getting an assist."

James concluded:

"Full-backs were just full-backs before, but now they’re trying to use them as an extra player. We have space there and sometimes it works in your favour."

