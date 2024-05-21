Chelsea consider hiring manager from London rivals as replacement for Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is under consideration to be the new Chelsea boss, according to reports. This comes after the announcement that Mauricio Pochettino has left the Blues by mutual consent.

According to The Guardian, the Premier League giants reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to go their separate ways over the course of two days. All parties came to the conclusion after a difference of opinion between the manager and the club. The Argentinian had grown frustrated about not being given more power.

Pochettino, 52, took charge of Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season. Despite a topsy-turvy start to his time at Stamford Bridge, he ended the campaign on a strong note, leading the team to a sixth-place finish in the league. The club will, nevertheless, have a new manager next term.

The Blues hierarchy has already begun the hunt for a new manager, with Brentford's Frank said to be under consideration. The Dane has a contract until 2027, so it remains to be seen if the Stamford Bridge outfit can lure him away from their London rivals.

Frank has been in charge of the Bees since 2018 after initially arriving at the club as an assistant manager. He helped the club earn promotion to the first division in 2021. The west London outfit finished 13th, 9th and 16th in their three seasons in the top flight.

Chelsea have other names in mind to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino's stint as Chelsea boss only lasted a season

Thomas Frank is not the only name under consideration to replace Mauricio Pochettino. As per The Guardian, the Blues are prepared to rival Brighton & Hove Albion for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna. The Northern Irishman is highly rated after earning promotion to the Premier League with the Tractor Boys.

Chelsea have reportedly been in talks with McKenna's representatives for several weeks. This has even hindered Brighton's hopes of replacing Roberto De Zerbi with him.

The London giants, meanwhile, have Girona's Michel and VfB Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness on their list. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been mooted despite the Clarets dropping down to the Championship this season.

Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but there are doubts if he fits the squad's profile. Similarly, interest in De Zerbi has also cooled down despite the Italian recently leaving Brighton. Departing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to the club.