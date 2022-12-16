Chelsea consider launching €100 million bid to sign 22-year-old wanted by Arsenal: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to launch a €100 million bid to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is also wanted by Arsenal.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercatoweb, the Blues are prepared to make a move for the Serbian striker in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri are going through a financial crisis right now, having recorded losses worth millions for the fourth year in a row. In a bid to arrest the downward spiral and raise funds, Juventus are looking to offload some of their key players, including Vlahovic.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are also looking at Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic? Chelsea are also looking at Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic? https://t.co/XX3zKxuuKn

Chelsea are set to make a giant bid for the striker and that would be a huge blow to Arsenal's ambitions of bringing the forward to the Emirates.

Earlier this month, Italian news outlet Calciomercato reported that Arsenal were leading the race to sign Vlahovic. The Serbian striker also had the chance to join the Gunners in January but ended up signing for Juventus from Fiorentina instead.

Arsenal's hopes of acquiring the striker could now be scuppered for a second time, with Chelsea considering launching an £87.46 million-worth bid for him.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, following the knee injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus, 25, on World Cup duty for Brazil.



[Source: Calciomercatoweb] Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, following the knee injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus, 25, on World Cup duty for Brazil.[Source: Calciomercatoweb] 🚨 Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, following the knee injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus, 25, on World Cup duty for Brazil. [Source: Calciomercatoweb] https://t.co/BMQWChOoVe

Signed on a €70 million transfer from Fiorentina, Vlahovic has been a decent signing for Juventus. He has scored 16 goals in 36 games across all competitions, including 13 in Serie A.

Chelsea need Vlahovic more than Arsenal

If the 2022-23 season is anything to go by, then Chelsea need Dusan Vlahovic more than Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently making merry at the top of the Premier League table.

With 37 points in 14 games, they are leading defending champions Manchester City by five points. All of their new signings, including Gabriel Jesus, have been firing on all cylinders.

Mikel Arteta's side have also scored 33 goals, which is more than any side in the division besides City (40).

However, Jesus picked up a knee injury at the FIFA World Cup with Brazil and will be out of action until March.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are down in eighth with just 21 points following a poor campaign. One of their biggest weaknesses this season has been their attack, scoring only 17 times in 14 top-flight games.

Signing Vlahovic could be a panacea to their attacking woes. The Blues are left without a natural striker after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both left the club in the summer.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3088 votes