Chelsea consider launching move to sign PSG superstar after Club World Cup final: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Blues are keen on signing a goalkeeper and want to take advantage of the Italian's contract situation.

Ad

As per a report in L'Equipe, Chelsea's search for a new goalkeeper has seen them set sights on Donnarumma. They believe that the Italian will be available since he has not signed a new contract at PSG yet.

The Ligue1 side are also in talks with Lille's Lucas Chevalier, with the club's sporting director, Luis Campos, leading the chase. However, Donnarumma is keen on staying at PSG and told Sky Italia earlier this year via Metro:

Ad

Trending

"There are so many rumours. The truth is that I feel good here and that everyone likes me and holds me in esteem. I am feeling very good, settled and my priority is to extend [my contract] here."

Chelsea tried to sign Mike Maignan earlier this summer, but could not agree a deal with AC Milan. The Blues wanted to sign the Frenchman for around £15 million, while the Rossoneri demanded £20 million.

Ad

The Blues have reportedly agreed to sell Djorde Petrovic to AFC Bournemouth, while Mike Penders is set for a loan to sister-club, Strasbourg. Robert Sanchez and Filipe Jorgensen were the two options for Enzo Maresca last season and will remain as the only picks if they do not sign a new goalkeeper.

Chelsea face PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13, at the MetLife Stadium.

Chelsea told they won't win trophies with Robert Sanchez amid PSG star links

John Obi Mikel was on talkSPORT this week when he once again spoke about Robert Sanchez. He believes that the Spaniard is not good enough to help Chelsea win trophies and should be replaced with a world-class goalkeeper, amid reports of interest in AC Milan's Mike Maignan and PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ad

He believes that the former Brighton & Hove Albion star makes too many mistakes and said:

"A lot of the Chelsea fans can agree that we need another top goalkeeper because Sanchez is not doing it. The goalkeeper situation needs to be sorted out. We can't go into the new season with Sanchez, I'm sorry. I'm sure that 99 per cent of the Chelsea fans will agree with me that Sanchez is not the goalkeeper that will win us trophies. Definitely not. So far, so good in this tournament."

Ad

"He's made mistakes but they haven't led to a goal yet and we've been lucky, we've been scoring goals, defending well. He's not really been under pressure so much. But going into a season where we have the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and all of this, we need a top, top goalkeeper. You've seen the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal – they have top, top goalkeepers. So, that area of the pitch needs to be sorted out and I'm sure the owners know that."

Maresca used Jorgensen in the UEFA Conference League last season on their way to winning the tournament. However, Sanchez has been the no.1 in the Premier League and also in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More