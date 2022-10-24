Chelsea consider launching player-plus-cash deal involving Hakim Ziyech to sign 27-year-old France international: Reports

Chelsea could offer Hakim Ziyech plus cash to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot after the midfielder came close to joining Manchester United this summer, as per Calciomercato (h/t HITC).

The France international stayed in Turin this season where his team is not meeting standards on the domestic or European front. Juventus sit eighth in Serie A with 19 points from 11 games. The Old Lady are also on the verge of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Ziyech, meanwhile, is seeing next to no playing time under manager Graham Potter. A four-minute cameo off the bench in a 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 8 October remains his only league appearance under the English tactician.

The attacker could be open to leaving Stamford Bridge to secure more playing time. At 29, Ziyech doesn't have time to waste and is in the final few years of his prime as a footballer.

Rabiot, 27, still has a few years ahead of him and could be of use to Chelsea in midfield. The Frenchman could fill the potential void left by N'Golo Kante and/or Jorginho if the duo don't sign new contracts at Chelsea.

Both could leave as free agents in the summer of 2023 at the end of their respective deals. It is worth mentioning that Rabiot is also in the final year of his contract.

This could force Juve to offload him for something in return rather than potentially losing him on a free transfer next year. Rabiot has scored four goals in 10 games across competitions this season and is an important part of I Bianconeri's midfield.

Manchester City looking to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz

Manchester City could make a move to sign struggling Chelsea star Kai Havertz in the future, as per journalist Simon Phillips (h/t CaughtOffside).

The German joined the west London outfit from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020. He scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final and the FIFA Club World Cup final in the same year.

Apart from that, Havertz's career in England has been rather forgetful. He still has a little over two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Chelsea.

Havertz has netted just two goals in 14 games across competitions this campaign, which is an extension of his form with the Blues since leaving the Bundesliga. The German has registered 25 goals and 14 assists across competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit during that time.

