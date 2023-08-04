Chelsea consider move to sign Argentina midfielder - Reports

Chelsea find themselves at a crossroads as they face roadblocks in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo from Brighton. With an improved £80 million bid rejected, the Seagulls value the Ecuadorian international at over £100 million, leaving the Blues frustrated. According to Evening Standard, they have now turned their attention to Argentina's Leandro Paredes.

The prospect of working with Mauricio Pochettino, who is familiar with Paredes from their time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has caught the attention of Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old midfielder is entering the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes, which makes him a potentially affordable acquisition for the Blues.

It is worth noting that Paredes might not fit the typical player profile sought by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake ownership, due to his age. The club owners have focused on snatching up young players for the first team, signing talented stars like Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson.

However, Pochettino's desire to add experience to his squad ahead of the upcoming season has put the Argentine midfielder on the radar of the London-based club. Leandro Paredes has not had the best of times with the Parisians, racking up just 117 appearances from 2019 to 2022. He was later transfered to Juventus last season, where he made 35 appearances.

The Blues' midfield quandary is clear, and the club's leadership must push to secure the right additions to their squad. With the transfer window closing in the coming weeks, the Chelsea hierarchy will be hoping Paredes can be the solution to strengthen their midfield depth. However, it is believed that they remain hopeful about bringing Caicedo to the club.

Chelsea bolster defense with Axel Disasi signing

In a significant move to strengthen their defensive depth, Chelsea have secured the services of center-back Axel Disasi from AS Monaco for €45million, excluding add-ons. The towering defender is set to step in as the replacement for the unfortunate Wesley Fofana, whose season has been marred by a devastating torn ACL injury.

According to SBNation, Disasi's arrival could cause a reshuffling of the current defensive group, with Trevoh Chalobah potentially finding himself on the periphery. At 25 years, he brings some experience to the squad, making him one of the senior figures among his new teammates.

The Blues will be hoping that Disasi can replicate his impressive performances at Monaco, where he showcased his abilities in 129 appearances since 2020. The deal between Stamford Bridge and Disasi has been cemented with a five-year contract.