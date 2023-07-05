Chelsea consider move to sign Paulo Dybala as astonishingly low release clause at Roma comes to light: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly set sights on signing Paulo Dybala from AS Roma. The Blues are plotting the move after getting to know about his €12 million release clause at the Serie A side.

As per a report in Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are the latest side to show interest in Dybala this summer. The Argentine was also linked with a move to Real Madrid, after they let go of Karim Benzema.

The AS Roma star was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but his agent was quick to shut down the rumors. Jorge Antun, Dybala's agent, said (via 365Scores):

"Paulo did not speak to anyone, and I did not receive any calls or offers from Saudi clubs. I'm responsible for listening to clubs interested in Dybala, the player is on vacation."

Chelsea are aware of the €12 million clause on his contract and see it as a risk-free move to get the former Juventus star. The Blues are looking to add experience to their attack and Pochettino is keen on getting his compatriot.

Chelsea target happy at AS Roma despite Europa League heartbreak

AS Roma made a stunning run in the UEFA Europa League and finished as the runners-up last season. Paulo Dybala was asked about his future at the club with the clauses coming into effect and he stated that he was happy at the Italian club.

Speaking to the media, he was quoted by Football Italia as saying:

"The truth is that [I think] I'm at a very good age. I feel I'm at the right age to be able to keep reaching goals and keep working, keep growing. Since we talked earlier about goals, I have many in mind that I want to be able to reach in terms of football but also in terms of life, and I believe that the best way to reach them is to work, do my best, [and] fix every detail so that I can always be at 100%."

He added:

"The people are incredible, even after losing a Final, they filled the stadium. They were by our side all season, they deserved to celebrate this European qualification today. It is important that we enjoy this moment, there will be time to talk about the future. I still have two years left on my contract."

AS Roma can block Dybala's move even if a club activates his release clause this summer. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that they would just need to increase the forward's salary to €6 million from €3.8 million to keep him at the club and remove the release clause from his contract.

Chelsea have added Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to their attack this summer and are keen on getting more players.

