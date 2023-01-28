Chelsea considered Argentine coach before appointing Graham Potter as Tuchel’s replacement: Reports

Chelsea reportedly held discussions with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino about succeeding Thomas Tuchel last September. The Blues eventually appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a six-year deal.

The Athletic's David Ornstein stated on the Football Daily podcast that the Stamford Bridge giants considered Pochettino as Tuchel's replacement. However, they soon went with Potter and intend to move forward with the English coach.

The fact that Chelsea were interested in the Argentine tactician is intriguing. PSG sacked Pochettino at the end of last season despite leading them to the Ligue 1 title. His prior allegiances to the Blues' London rivals Tottenham may have stirred up trouble among supporters.

Pochettino impressed while in charge of Spurs, winning 160, drawing 60 and losing 73 of 293 games at the helm. He also led the Lilywhites to the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.

The Argentine coach succeeded Tuchel as PSG boss in 2021 and won the French league and the Coupe de France during his time at the Parc des Princes. However, the Parisians were unsatisfied with his management of the side in the Champions League as they exited the last 16 to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Potter has taken the reigns at Stamford Bridge but has endured a topsy-turvy start to life in west London. Chelsea made a bright start under his tutelage but have since fallen off. They sit 10th in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points.

Despite this, the Blues clearly feel that Potter is the man to take them forward. His long-term deal and the squad overhaul that has ensued during his tenure suggest he will be given time.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel wants to manage either Barcelona or Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel's next job could be in La Liga.

Tuchel is still out of management since being sacked by Chelsea in September last year. The German led the Blues to the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss' stock has risen as he has impressed during his tenure in charge of the Blues, PSG and BvB. His next job may be in Spain, as Sky Germany report he has his heart set on becoming either the next Barcelona or Real Madrid boss.

Tuchel is reportedly learning Spanish as he ponders his next career move. As it stands, the Madrid job may most likely be the one to come his way. Murmurs of discontent are growing at the Santiago Bernabeu over Carlo Ancelotti. Relevo reports that the club will sit down with the Italian coach and review his situation at the end of the season. Brazil are interested in having him replace Tite, and Selecao may entice him.

