Chelsea considering move for 23-year-old superstar linked with a move to Real Madrid - Reports

According to Football.London, Chelsea are plotting a move for Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, who is also a target for Real Madrid.

The Blues have struggled on the left side of the defense recently. While Ben Chilwell is their undisputed first-choice, the England international has suffered relentless injury issues. He recently returned to action during the Premier League home clash against Fulham on January 13.

Ian Maatsen, meanwhile, joined Borussia Dortmund on loan last week and his move could become permanent in the summer. Marc Cucurella is also injured at the moment and the Spaniard, when fit, hasn't been convincing due to his hot and cold form.

That has forced centre-back Levi Colwill to play as a left-back in recent games as Malo Gusto has covered for the injured Reece James as the right-back.

According to the aforementioned report, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Alphonso Davies, who is a mainstay on the left side of Bayern's defense.

Raphael Guerreiro, who joined the Bavarians, in the summer, has returned from injury and is expected to give Davies competition for his spot.

Davies' contract with Bayern, meanwhile, will run out at the end of the 2024-25 season. While an extension is completely not off the table, the Canadian has been linked with a move away.

Real Madrid are touted as a keen admirer of Davies and they are reportedly ready to go all out for the left-back in the summer.

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 for a reported €14 million fee. He has since made 177 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 28 assists.

This season, the Canada international has played 24 matches, providing three assists. According to Transfermarkt, Davies has an estimated market value of €70 million. As per reports, Bayern could entertain a deal from the Blues that would see Ben Chilwell the opposite way.

Chelsea want to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has caught Chelsea's attention. The Blues could sign the Ukrainian to give competition to Robert Sanchez.

After Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury last summer, Los Blancos took Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea. While the Spaniard got an impressive start at the Santiago Bernabeu, he suffered an injury as well.

Upon his return, Kepa hasn't reached his best level. Lunin, meanwhile, performed significantly well in Kepa's absence and has usurped him as the number one choice.

Lunin's long-term future, however, remains in doubt as Courtois is expected to regain his status as Real Madrid's number one upon his injury return. The Blues' interest could make the situation interesting.