Chelsea considering move to sign 24-year-old Premier League defender - Reports

Premier League defender Max Kilman has emerged as a target for Chelsea as the Blues prepare for life without Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, according to talkSPORT.

Rudiger and Christensen have been key players for the London giants under Thomas Tuchel. The centre-back duo have racked up 60 appearances across competitions between them this season.

However, there are doubts about their future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season. Both Rudiger and Christensen have their contracts with Chelsea expiring at the end of the season, and are yet to agree new deals.

With the two players possibly on their way out of the club, the Blues are already preparing for life without them. According to the aforementioned source, Tuchel's side have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers star Kilman as a potential option to strengthen their defence in the summer.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Chelsea’s scouts have watched Kilman, a boyhood Chelsea fan, in recent weeks.



- talkSPORT sources understand



Listen ☞ 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman.Chelsea’s scouts have watched Kilman, a boyhood Chelsea fan, in recent weeks.- talkSPORT sources understandListen ☞ talkSPORT.com/Live 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman.Chelsea’s scouts have watched Kilman, a boyhood Chelsea fan, in recent weeks.- talkSPORT sources understand📲 Listen ☞ talkSPORT.com/Live https://t.co/yzL3INZHTU

Chelsea are in the market to sign at least one centre-back, amidst question marks over the futures of Rudiger and Christensen. They have been linked with the likes of Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but Kilman is also reportedly on their shortlist.

It's worth noting that Cesar Azpilicueta also has his contract with the Blues expiring this summer. Barcelona are reportedly confident of landing the Spaniard on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea could thus sign more than one defender in the summer, and Kilman appears to be an ideal recruit. The Englishman is contracted with Wolves till the summer of 2026, though.

The Blues have reportedly been watching the 24-year-old in action recently. They had scouts in attendance as Wolves beat Leicester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

How has Chelsea target Max Kilman fared in the Premier League this season?

Wolverhampton Wanderers acquired Max Kilman's services from Maidenhead United for an undisclosed fee in 2018. The youngster then went on to make his senior debut for Wolves in a Premier League game against Fulham in 2019.

Kilman has established himself as a regular starter for Wolves under Bruno Lage this season. The London-born defender has made 24 Premier League appearances for them so far, scoring once.

Zettergol @ZTG_14 Max Kilman vs. Spurs (A) Max Kilman vs. Spurs (A) https://t.co/5XQ6p5I9HJ

The centre-back has helped Wolves climb to seventh place in the league table. Lage's side are currently in the mix for a top-four finish as they sit six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played two games more.

Edited by Bhargav