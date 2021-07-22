Chelsea contacted over sensational return of former winger - Reports

Chelsea have been approached by Real Madrid regarding Eden Hazard's return to Stamford Bridge, as per latest reports from the Metro.

The Blues have supposedly been asked to re-sign their former forward for a whopping £52 million, only two years after he finished a successful stint at Stamford Bridge.

The reasons are simple: Real Madrid want to cash in on the winger, as he has succumbed to repetitive injuries in the last 24 months. Hazard's horrific run at the Santiago Bernabeu has been marked by just five goals.

It is understood Hazard will be welcomed back with open arms at Chelsea despite recent debacles on the pitch, as well as the constant risk of injuries. Moreover, Real Madrid's lack of patience with Hazard has been well documented over the course of the last two years.

Chelsea are yet to make any big money signing this summer and a move for Eden Hazard could be on the cards, according to AS. There are, however, a host of economic implications and obvious risk factors to Hazard's return.

Paying over £50 million for the winger is a questionable move, given his current injury record and lack of goals. Adding that to a £416,000-per-week wage bill - which is more than double of what he earned at Chelsea - could prove chaotic for the Blues.

Chelsea interested in marquee striker instead of Hazard

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has endured a slew o injuries at Real Madrid

It is also believed that Roman Abramovich is set to use the money that he received from the Champions League triumph and outgoing transfers into buying a world-class goal machine.

Borussia Dortmund sharpshooter Erling Haaland is a major target for the club, but his transfer to Chelsea is complex, especially since the German club have already lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Chelsea do have Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech fighting for spots in Tuchel's front three.

A striker could put an end to the goalscoring problems they have experienced at times, which implies signing Hazard is not necessarily the wisest option despite his warm connection with everyone at Chelsea.

Hazard will be hoping to make his third season at Real Madrid count, while Chelsea continue to look for options in the transfer market following their historic Champions League victory.

