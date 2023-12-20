Chelsea dealt blow as €25m transfer target closes in on PSG move - Reports

Shutting the door on Chelsea's interest in Gabriel Moscardo, Corinthians president Augusto Melo recently stated that the 18-year-old midfielder is set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This move comes as a major blow to the Blues, who were actively pursuing the young talent.

While speaking to Radio Bandeirantes, Melo talked about Moscardo's decision to join PSG (via GOAL):

"Unfortunately, the cycle has come to an end, his mind is elsewhere, we gave him the freedom to choose, may he be happy. He’s heading to Paris."

Chelsea's interest in Moscardo was backed by a substantial financial offer. The London club reportedly tabled a bid of €20 million, but Corinthians turned down this offer, holding out for a better deal. Subsequently, PSG stepped in with an improved bid of €25 million, a proposition that the Brazilian side found too compelling to refuse.

Moscardo has played 18 Serie A games for Corinthians this season, scoring once and assisting once.

Real Madrid's future star Endrick talks about his decision to snub PSG and Chelsea

Brazilian wonder-kid Endrick is set to join Real Madrid in July 2024. The 17-year-old was pursued by several European giants before he made the decision to join Los Blancos.

In a candid conversation with The Athletic, Endrick shed light on the factors that influenced his choice, amidst strong interest from PSG and Chelsea. He said (via PSG Talk):

"At one point, there was a lot of talk about Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for Madrid, and that was when there was strong interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain."

“Of course, they are big and important teams. I am very interested in them and they would be excellent options. I was attracted by the Premier League, the city of London and the fact that English is the economically dominant language in the world. And obviously Chelsea is a strong brand that has won two Champions Leagues."

Endrick continued:

“I was told that it rains a lot in London, but that wouldn’t be a problem because, as my father used to say, I always liked playing in the rain. But I always made it clear to my agent that my dream was Real Madrid.”

Although the Parisians missed out on Endrick, they will be glad to have snatched Moscardo from South America. The Blues, however, will keep looking to make a move for another prodigy in the coming transfer windows.