Chelsea dealt blow as transfer target unwilling to leave European giants to join them: Reports

Chelsea target Fermin Lopez wants to stay at Barcelona, according to journalist Ferran Martinez (via Pys). The Spanish midfielder is highly regarded in the European circuit and played an important role under Hansi Flick last season.

Lopez registered eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games across competitions, helping the Catalans secure a domestic double. His performances have earned him admirers at alerted multiple clubs across the contient, including the Blues.

The London giants have been very busy this summer, but are still in the market for further reinforcements. A new midfielder remains on Chelsea's agenda, and recent reports have suggested that they have zeroed in on Lopez for the job.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time this season for Barcelona. He registered just 45 minutes of action against Osasuna, and watched from the sidelines as the Catalans scripted a 3-2 comeback win over Levante last weekend.

Lopez is apparently frustrated at being overlooked in the recent game, and the situation has added to speculation regarding his future. It was subsequently reported that the Blues are ready to prise him away.

However, it now appears that Fermin has no desire to leave Camp Nou, which will be a big blow to the London giants' plans. Alternate reports have suggested that Barcelona have set a €90m price tag for the Spaniard, while Chelsea are only willing to offer €65m for him.

Have Chelsea missed out on Xavi Simons?

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are also in the race to sign the Dutch midfielder this summer.

Simons is one of the rising stars of European football, and registered 11 goals and eight assists from 33 games across competitions last season. His efforts have apparently convinced the Blues, who have had their eyes on the player for a while.

However, Chelsea are yet to submit an official offer for the 22-year-old and it now appears that Spurs have stolen a march on their London rivals. Tottenham Hotspur want a new No.10 this summer, and shifted their focus to Simons after missing out on Eberechi Eze.

Spurs have apparently offered €60m for the Dutchman, which has been accepted by RB Leipzig. Simons is now expected to travel to London for his medicals in the coming hours, with Spurs eager to complete the deal immediately.

