Chelsea dealt double injury blow ahead of Djurgarden UEFA Conference League clash: Reports

Chelsea have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of facing Swedish outfit Djurgardens in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, as per reports. The Blues will be without Christopher Nkunku and Robert Sanchez for their trip to the Scandinavian country.

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella has revealed that both players have not travelled to Sweden with the remainder of the squad due to injury. According to his report, Nkunku suffered a knock in training, leading to the decision to leave him back in London. Sanchez, on the other hand, picked up his own problem during his last appearance for the Blues against Everton.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will have to be without his side's joint-top scorer this season Nkunku, who has found the net seven times in the Conference League. The France international has three assists, as well, in his 11 appearances in the competition for the Blues.

Goalkeeper Sanchez is not expected to be a big miss for the Blues, as he would likely not have featured against Djurgardens. Cup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is expected to make another appearance for the Blues, while academy star Ted Curd has been included in the squad in Sanchez's absence.

Maresca has found space for 17-year-old Chelsea U-18 star Reggie Walsh in the squad as Nkunku's replacement on the plane to Stockholm. Both Nkunku and Sanchez will be monitored ahead of their side's league clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea to debut new shirt sponsor in Conference League game

Chelsea will have a front of shirt sponsor for the first time this season when they face Djurgardens IF on the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The Blues announced their agreement with Dubai-based company DAMAC Properties to become their official property development partner on Wednesday.

The Blues have played the whole of the 2024-25 season up till this point without a shirt sponsor, with Infinite Athlete having sponsored them for just pre-season. They will now have DAMAC in front of their shirts for what remains of their season, beginning with the game against Djurgardens. The sponsorship is a short-term one, but will cover the men's and women's teams until the end of the campaign.

Chelsea will not have the same front of shirt sponsors for their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in the summer. The club is said to be in talks with multiple firms over a potential front of shirt sponsorship from the summer onwards.

