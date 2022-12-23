Chelsea dealt transfer blow as exciting attacker is offered bumper new contract worth €6m per season: Reports 

Chelsea have been dealt a major transfer blow with Borussia Dortmund reportedly offering their key target Youssoufa Moukoko a new deal.

As reported by Football.London, Borussia Dortmund chiefs Hans-Joachim Watzke and Sebastian Kehl have made a final contract offer to Moukoko's camp. The teenage sensation has been strongly linked with a move to the Blues in recent weeks.

With his contract at the Signal Iduna Park expiring in the summer of 2023, BVB have offered to triple Moukoko's salary, which would see him earn up to an annual salary of €6 million (£5.2 million). However, the Bundesliga giants are not willing to meet the youngster's demands, who is expecting a package of around €7 million (£6.1 million).

Moukoko has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund this season, having scored six goals and provided four assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances.

Chelsea 🔵 stocking up on impressive prospects:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Carney Chukwuemeka (18)🇺🇸 Gabriel Slonina (18)🇮🇹 Cesare Casadei (18)🇯🇲 Omari Hutchinson (19)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Zak Sturge (18)🔜 🇨🇮 David Datro Fofana (19)🔜 🇧🇷 Andrey Santos (18)🔜? 🇩🇪 Youssoufa Moukoko (18)🔜? 🇷🇺 Arsen Zakharyan (19)

Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with the 18-year-old. The Blues are short of options up front at the moment with Armando Broja out of contention for the rest of the season with an injury.

Since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter has shown his faith in young players. New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has also focused on young players since the club's takeover in the summer. The club signed Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina in the summer and are looking to add more young players to their roster in January.

David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos are both close to joining the London side and Moukoko could well be the next in line.

Chelsea approached Brazil superstar's representatives during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea reportedly approached Brazil superstar Neymar's representatives during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Blues owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbali flew to Qatar to meet agents and representatives to build a good rapport with football business people.

Neymar was previously linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during the summer and was thought to be happy to move to London. However, it eventually failed to materialize and the Brazil international stayed at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been on fire. He has scored 15 goals and produced 12 assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Parisian giants this campaign.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Neymar wants to play in the 2026 World Cup & has confided to his friends that he will do everything to make it happen. Two important factors being: there are 3 and a half years until the 2026 World Cup and next being Leo Messi’s World Cup performance in Qatar. [@Terra] Neymar wants to play in the 2026 World Cup & has confided to his friends that he will do everything to make it happen. Two important factors being: there are 3 and a half years until the 2026 World Cup and next being Leo Messi’s World Cup performance in Qatar. 🚨🚨💣Neymar wants to play in the 2026 World Cup & has confided to his friends that he will do everything to make it happen. Two important factors being: there are 3 and a half years until the 2026 World Cup and next being Leo Messi’s World Cup performance in Qatar. 🇧🇷✅ [@Terra] https://t.co/zrQZJoS9QO

