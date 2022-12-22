Chelsea approached Brazil superstar's representatives during FIFA World Cup in Qatar to discuss potential transfer: Reports

Chelsea reportedly approached Brazil forward Neymar's representatives during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea's new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbali, flew to Qatar to meet agents and representatives to build a good rapport with football business people.

Neymar is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain and his contract automatically renewed until 2025 in the summer.

The 30-year-old represented Brazil at the FIFA World Cup, managing two goals and an assist in three appearances.

However, Selecao made a heartbreaking exit from the tournament in the quarterfinals after losing 4-2 to Croatia on penalties.

Neymar Jr @neymarjr Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏❤️🇧🇷 https://t.co/0VMA5AJqtb

Neymar was previously linked with a move to Stamfrod Bridge during the summer when doubts grew over his future at the Parc des Princes.

El Pais reports that the Brazilian was open to moving to west London when a loan deal with touted during the summer.

This season, he has been in scintillating form following the uncertainty over his situation at PSG.

He has made 20 appearances across competitions, finding the net on 15 occasions and contributing 12 assists.

Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements amid their poor start to the season in front of goal.

Graham Potter's side signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for £10 million and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5 million.

However, Aubameyang has netted just three goals and contributed one assist in 12 appearances.

Sterling has managed just five goals and two assists in 19 games.

Chelsea are prioritizing the signing of Croatia's FIFA World Cup rising star Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol is on the Blues' radar

Gvardiol was a standout performer for Croatia during the FIFA World Cup, key in their victory over Brazil in the quarterfinals.

The RB Leipzig defender made seven appearances, scoring one goal and helping Vatreni keep three clean sheets.

The 20-year-old has fast become Europe's most sought-after young defender, with Chelsea rivaled by Manchester City and Real Madrid for his signature.

Squawka @Squawka



90% pass accuracy

48x possession won

37 clearances (most)

19 duels won

11 interceptions

9 tackles

4 blocks

2 shots

1 goal



Croatia's youngest ever scorer at the World Cup. Joško Gvardiol's 2022 World Cup by numbers:90% pass accuracy48x possession won37 clearances (most)19 duels won11 interceptions9 tackles4 blocks2 shots1 goalCroatia's youngest ever scorer at the World Cup. #Vatreni Joško Gvardiol's 2022 World Cup by numbers:90% pass accuracy 48x possession won 37 clearances (most)19 duels won 11 interceptions 9 tackles 4 blocks2 shots1 goal Croatia's youngest ever scorer at the World Cup. #Vatreni https://t.co/YPtr3iploc

According to transfer expert Dean Jones, the Blues are looking to prioritize the signing of Gvardiol.

He told GIVEMESPORT that his FIFA World Cup performances are bound to lead to Potter's side accelerating their options to sign the Croatian:

"On the back of his FIFA World Cup performances, this is the time to accelerate talks with Gvardiol, not find an alternative. "

Jones added:

"As far as I understand, that is exactly what’s happened. Chelsea are looking to get this Gvardiol deal sealed as soon as they possibly can.”

Gvardiol has five years left on his contract with Leipzig and is believed to be valued at €100 million (£88 million).

He has made 19 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and helping the Bundesliga side keep eight clean sheets.

Poll : 0 votes