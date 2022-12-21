Real Madrid enter race for €100 million-rated Chelsea target: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in roping in RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol, who has been heavily linked with Chelsea.

Gvardiol, 20, has established himself as one of the choicest defensive prospects in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb for an initial fee of £13 million in the summer of 2020, he has helped his club lift the 2021-22 DFB Pokal trophy.

A left-footed centre-back renowned for his pace and positioning, the Croatian has recently emerged as a top transfer target for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. Due to his fine performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his stock has witnessed a rise.

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Gvardiol in the future. The €100 million-rated defender is deemed a top transfer priority for the defending La Liga champions as the club are prepared to sell out-of-favor pair Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo.

Gvardiol, who is also adept at operating as a left-back, has scored three goals and contributed four assists in 65 matches for Marco Rose's side. He has a contract at the Red Bull Arena until June 2027.

During an interview with SoccerNews, reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio shed light on Gvardiol's immediate future. He said:

"I know Chelsea and Real Madrid are the most interested in him at the moment. They have already made bids, but his value has sky-rocketed due to his performance at the World Cup."

Claiming Los Blancos to be Gvardiol's ideal destination, he added:

"I think Real would be the best for his career. Not only because we are talking about the club, but also because of the presence of Carlo Ancelotti. He can make him better. Ancelotti has a lot of knowledge of defending and Gvardiol will benefit from the help of an Italian coach at this stage of his career."

