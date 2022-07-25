Chelsea defender informs friends at Barcelona about optimism surrounding potential transfer slipping away: Reports

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has told friends at Barcelona that he is not optimistic about his potential transfer anymore, a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) has claimed.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. After deciding against renewing Dani Alves’ contract, the Blaugrana could do with the Spaniard’s experience at right-back.

The player is also believed to be keen on the switch, but his current contract with the Blues runs until June 2023. Thomas Tuchel is aware of the defender's wish to join the Catalan giants, but hopes to keep the 32-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed that Azpilicueta has grown pessimistic about his possible move to the Camp Nou and has informed his friends in Catalonia about it. The Spain international is no longer confident that he will be able to leave the Premier League giants this summer.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Robert Lewandowski

Raphinha

Ousmane Dembele (renewal)

Andreas Christensen

Franck Kessie

Jules Kounde

Marcos Alonso

Cesar Azpilicueta



Barcelona probably aren't Thomas Tuchel's favourite team this summer:
✅ Robert Lewandowski
✅ Raphinha
✅ Ousmane Dembele (renewal)
✅ Andreas Christensen
✅ Franck Kessie
⏳ Jules Kounde
👀 Marcos Alonso
👀 Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea are supposedly frustrated with the way Barcelona have conducted business this summer. Barca first signed Blues target Raphinha from Leeds United before extending Ousmane Dembele's contract. The French winger was also linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Catalan giants are now working to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, another Chelsea target.

Amid the growing tension between the two European giants, Azpilicueta’s potential transfer seems to be in real danger.

Barcelona and Chelsea are on the opposite ends of the spectrum in pre-season

The two European clubs are currently in the United States preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Xavi’s Barca are making the most of their time playing attractive and eye-catching football. The Blues, meanwhile, are in a lot gloomier shape as they try to get their bearings in order.

Chelsea have lost two of their three pre-season fixtures. Charlotte FC first beat them on penalties before Arsenal handed their Premier League rivals a 4-0 drubbing. They have lacked both creativity and penetration up top.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have been firing on all cylinders in pre-season, winning two of their last three fixtures and drawing the other.

They have emerged victorious in both their matches in the United States so far, beating Inter Miami (6-0) and Real Madrid (1-0).

Interestingly, Raphinha was their standout performer in both matches. He scored once and provided two assists against Miami before netting the winning goal against Madrid.

