Chelsea draw up five-man January transfer shortlist including Karim Benzema and Victor Osimhen: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly earmarked five winter targets, including Al-Ittihad attacker Karim Benzema and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, to strengthen their squad this season.

Earlier last summer, the Blues spent over £400 million to snap up the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Moises Caicedo, and Nicolas Jackson. But, Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to make use of the plethora of stars at his disposal so far this campaign.

Chelsea, who finished 12th last season, are currently ninth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 31 points from 21 games. As a result, they are said to be aiming to break the bank yet again this month.

According to Fichajes.net, the west London outfit have identified Osimhen as a top transfer target in light of Jackson and Armando Broja's poor return so far this term. Although Napoli have no intention of selling him, the Blues could pique the Serie A champions' interest with a sizeable bid soon.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also added Benzema to their winter wish list with the ex-Real Madrid man seemingly interested in a switch away from Al-Ittihad. They have also included Aston Villa star Jhon Duran, who has scored four times in 23 outings this season, in their shortlist.

While Osimhen has netted eight goals in 18 games for Napoli so far this campaign, Benzema has scored 12 times in 20 matches for Al-Ittihad. In comparison, Jackson has scored eight goals in 23 games and Broja has two goals in 17 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Pochettino's side, who will next be in action against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg clash this Tuesday, are also keen to rope in FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji. Furthermore, they are also monitoring LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro as a January target.

Joe Cole urges Chelsea to not sell player

During a chat at the Wembley Stadium Green Football Weekend kickoff, Joe Cole was asked to offer his two cents on Conor Gallagher's recent links with Tottenham Hotspur. He replied (h/t New National Star):

"Conor Gallagher is the face of the club and a crucial player. It would not be wise to remove him from the squad at this time because he is a captain in the leadership group. He has a bright future at Chelsea, I would tell him if I were giving him advice."

Gallagher, who joined the Blues' academy in 2008, has emerged as a key dressing room presence for his club this season. He has laid out four assists in 26 matches across competitions, even captaining his boyhood club 15 times so far.

Overall, the 11-cap England international has scored three goals and recorded five assists in 71 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.