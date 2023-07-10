Chelsea draw up five-man striker shortlist including Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is under consideration at Chelsea as the Blues consider signing another striker, according to The Evening Standard.

The Blues have made two major additions to their frontline this summer, signing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson for a combined sum of €97 million. However, it appears that the English giants are pondering signing another striker, with Romelu Lukaku facing an uncertain future at the club.

According to the aforementioned, Atalanta frontman Hojlund is one of five players on Chelsea's shortlist. The London-based club admire the Norwegian despite Manchester United identifying him as their No. 1 striker target. They are said to have already discussed the player's availability with his employers.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are preparing a €58.4 million (£50 million) offer for Hojlund, as per the Daily Telegraph. They are hopeful of signing the center-forward, who bagged nine goals and two assists in 32 Serie A games last term, despite working on a tight budget.

Hojlund, though, is not the only striker under consideration at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's side have also been credited with an interest in Dusan Vlahovic. As per the aforementioned report, Juventus are prepared to sell the frontman for around €80 million.

Chelsea are also said to be preparing an offer for Montpellier goalscorer Elye Wahi. The Ligue 1 club have reportedly slapped a €30 million price tag on the striker. The France U21 international, however, is a target for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is reportedly a long-term admirer of fellow countryman Paulo Dybala. The Blues have been linked with a move for the AS Roma star, who has a €12 million release clause. The Argentinian, though, will turn 30 in November.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is of interest to the Stamford Bridge outfit as well. However, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign the Nigeria international. The Italian champions also want over €150 million for the player, thus making him an unrealistic signing for the Premier League giants.

Manchester United sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United announced Mason Mount's acquisition last week, making him their first signing of the summer. They agreed to pay Chelsea €64.2 million (£55 million) plus add-ons for the England international. The midfielder, meanwhile, put pen to paper on an initial five-year deal.

Mount, 24, thus ended his 18-year-long association with the Blues. He made 195 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists. He also helped them win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have turned their attention towards signing a new goalkeeper, with David de Gea leaving the club upon the expiry of his ideal. They are working on a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan. There are suggestions that the Red Devils could sign the Cameroonian for around €52.5 million.

