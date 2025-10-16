Chelsea enter race to sign 26-year-old centre-back monitored by Real Madrid and Liverpool: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target Dayot Upamecano. The Frenchman will be available on a free transfer next summer.

According to Bild’s Bayern Insider podcast, Upamecano wants Œ€„20 million per year as a signing fee to renew his deal at Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are unwilling to match it, though they see the defender as a key player at the club.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the center-back since the contract renewal talks started, but now Chelsea have entered the race. The Blues are looking for an experienced defender to add to their squad, and see the Frenchman as the ideal fit.

Maresaca confirmed in the summer that he wanted a defender following the ACL injury to Levi Colwill and said (via BBC):

"The club know exactly what I think. I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think. When we build, we build with Levi in the middle. Last year we played 64 games and we played all 64 games with either Levi or Tosin [Adarabioyo in the middle]. Now Levi is out. The only other one that he can do that job well is Tosin."

Bayern Munich have already started looking for a replacement, with Marc Guehi as their main target. The Englishman almost joined Liverpool in the summer and will be a free agent next summer.

Chelsea interested in signing Liverpool target

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool target Eric Garcia from Barcelona. The Blues made the inquiry after being offered the chance to sign Ronald Araujo, with TBR Football reporting that the Spaniard is now their top target for January.

Journalist Graeme Bailey said earlier this month:

"We know Chelsea tried to sign Fermin, but now sources confirm they would happily have taken Casado and Garcia too. Interest in Garcia remains, and Barcelona are now working hard on tying him down as his contract expires at the end of the season. I am told Garcia is someone Chelsea would want in January, but the chances are he will have signed a new deal."

Liverpool were linked with a move for Eric Garcia, with E Noticies reporting that the Barcelona star was the new target after the Marc Guehi deal collapsed in the summer.

