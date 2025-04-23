Chelsea enter race to sign £64.5 million-rated star wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United and Manchester City target Diogo Costa. The goalkeeper is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Ad

Chelsea are looking to further reinforce their squad in the summer and have identified goalkeeping as a position needing replacement. Robert Sanchez has made a number of errors this season. While they still have a few goalkeepers on their books, the west London side are looking for an experienced player.

Hence, as per TeamTalk, they have identified Diogo Costa as an option. The 25-year-old came through Porto's ranks and has made 195 senior appearances for them, keeping 82 clean sheets. He has also made 34 appearances for Portugal, keeping 16 clean sheets.

Ad

Trending

Costa's contract with Porto has a release clause worth around £64.5 million. With his contract expiring in 2027, the Portuguese side could be open to negotiating this summer, but not much. Moreover, they can expect a bidding war for him as well.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in signing Costa. The Red Devils are looking to replace Andre Onana, who has made numerous errors since arriving from Inter Milan in 2023. Meanwhile, the Cityzens are dealing with speculation about Ederson's future.

Ad

Bayern Munich are also monitoring Costa as they look for a long-term successor for Manuel Neuer.

Manchester United reach agreement with Chelsea target: Reports

As per Tuttosport (via Metro), Manchester United have reached a 'basic agreement' with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for his potential salary. However, they haven't agreed on a transfer fee with the Italian side for a summer transfer yet.

Osimhen is set to leave Napoli permanently this summer and has garnered interest from plenty of top clubs. He was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but a transfer didn't materialize. He ended up joining Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season.

Ad

The Nigerian striker has been excellent for the Turkish giants, recording 30 goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. They are set to win the league title and have also reached the Turkish Cup final.

Galatasaray are looking to sign him permanently but face tough competition from top European clubs. Manchester United are keen on signing Osimhen as they look to replace Rasmus Hojlund, who has been disappointing. Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to add more firepower to their attack, with Nicolas Jackson being their only striker right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More