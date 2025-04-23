Chelsea enter race to sign £64.5 million-rated star wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United and Manchester City target Diogo Costa. The goalkeeper is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.
Chelsea are looking to further reinforce their squad in the summer and have identified goalkeeping as a position needing replacement. Robert Sanchez has made a number of errors this season. While they still have a few goalkeepers on their books, the west London side are looking for an experienced player.
Hence, as per TeamTalk, they have identified Diogo Costa as an option. The 25-year-old came through Porto's ranks and has made 195 senior appearances for them, keeping 82 clean sheets. He has also made 34 appearances for Portugal, keeping 16 clean sheets.
Costa's contract with Porto has a release clause worth around £64.5 million. With his contract expiring in 2027, the Portuguese side could be open to negotiating this summer, but not much. Moreover, they can expect a bidding war for him as well.
Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in signing Costa. The Red Devils are looking to replace Andre Onana, who has made numerous errors since arriving from Inter Milan in 2023. Meanwhile, the Cityzens are dealing with speculation about Ederson's future.
Bayern Munich are also monitoring Costa as they look for a long-term successor for Manuel Neuer.
Manchester United reach agreement with Chelsea target: Reports
As per Tuttosport (via Metro), Manchester United have reached a 'basic agreement' with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for his potential salary. However, they haven't agreed on a transfer fee with the Italian side for a summer transfer yet.
Osimhen is set to leave Napoli permanently this summer and has garnered interest from plenty of top clubs. He was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but a transfer didn't materialize. He ended up joining Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season.
The Nigerian striker has been excellent for the Turkish giants, recording 30 goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. They are set to win the league title and have also reached the Turkish Cup final.
Galatasaray are looking to sign him permanently but face tough competition from top European clubs. Manchester United are keen on signing Osimhen as they look to replace Rasmus Hojlund, who has been disappointing. Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to add more firepower to their attack, with Nicolas Jackson being their only striker right now.