Chelsea enter race to sign star linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool - Reports

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is also widely linked to Manchester United and Liverpool.

After joining Fulham in 2020, the 26-year-old has become one of the most consistent players at the club. He has racked up 78 appearances in the Premier League since then, scoring three goals and picking up merely seven yellow cards and no red cards, even though he plays as a defender.

After four years at the Premier League club, Adarabioyo is reportedly searching for a new club and already has several suitors. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano (via Sportsmole), Chelsea are looking at the defender as a viable option. They have also reportedly entered discussions with his representatives.

However, they will have to fight for his services with other clubs in the Premier League, such as Manchester United and Liverpool. Adarabioyo is believed to also have suitors from outside England, with Italian giants like Milan looking at his impressive qualities at the back.

Manchester United and Chelsea, in particular, have struggled to keep the goals out this season. Liverpool are having an easier time, having conceded 36 goals in 35 Premier League games. However, it has been a tougher time for the Red Devils, who have conceded 51 goals in 34 games, and the Blues, who have conceded 59 goals in 34 games.

Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Dutch midfielder

With manager Arne Slot set to join Liverpool after he leaves Feyenoord, a number of players could be on their way out with him. The Dutch manager may look to sign midfielder Mats Wieffer from his current club, but there could be some contention, as the 24-year-old reportedly has suitors across the Premier League.

According to a report from Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside), Manchester United and other clubs, including Newcastle United, have shown interest in his services. This comes after his impressive performances this season, as Wieffer has played 29 games in the Eredivisie, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

He is also an international with the Dutch national team, where he recently featured against Scotland and Germany, coming off the bench in the latter game. Wieffer is seen as a quality defensive midfielder and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards, as he looks to follow his manager to England.