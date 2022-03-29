Chelsea extend defender’s contract despite Barcelona interest: Reports

Barcelona have been hopeful of signing Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer in the summer. However, the Spaniard has had his contract with the Blues extended by another year, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Much has been said about Barcelona's ongoing financial constraints, which even forced them to part ways with Lionel Messi last year. As Blaugrana continue to deal with their economic issues, they are looking to tap into the free agent market in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Catalans have already reached an agreement to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer in the summer. Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who have their contracts expiring at the end of the season, are also on Barcelona's shortlist.

Azpilicueta is another player who has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Camp Nou recently. However, it has emerged that the 32-year-old defender's contract with the Blues has been extended.

The European champions are currently facing issues off the pitch after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom. The crisis, though, has not held the club back from offering players new contracts, according to the aforementioned source.

Azpilicueta's deal with Chelsea has been extended by another year after a pre-agreed clause was triggered. As per the report, the clause relates to the number of appearances the Spaniard has made for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Despite being on the wrong side of his 30s, Azpilicueta has continued to be an important player for the Blues. He has played 35 matches across all competitions for them this season, while scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta could still leave Chelsea this year

Cesar Azpilicueta now has a contract with Chelsea until the end of the 2022-23 campaign. However, he could still leave the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer transfer window if the report is to be believed.

Barcelona are said to be keen on signing Azpilciueta on a two-year deal, with an option to extend it by another year. Such an offer could be tempting for the 32-year-old defender as he nears the end of his career.

However, it is worth noting that Tuchel's side cannot currently negotiate the sale of a player due to the sanctions placed on them. They could be involved in the summer transfer window if the club's sale goes through by the end of April or before the end of the season.

