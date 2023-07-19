Chelsea eye launching move to bring ex-Blues defender back to Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for former player Marc Guehi this summer. The 23-year-old centre-back joined Crystal Palace in 2021 from the Blues in a £18m move.

Chelsea's recent interest in signing a new centre-back is a result of the devastating injury suffered by French defender Wesley Fofana. The 22-year-old defender was reported to have damaged his ACL and will be sidelined for several months following a correctional surgery.

Fofana's absence now leaves the Blues with the options of Thiago Silva, 38, and Trevoh Chalobah, 24, to slot in as the right-sided centre-back.

The other two central defenders at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal are the duo of Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile, who both are left-footed and usually play as left-sided centre-backs.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are currently weighing up the option of making a move for a new centre-back, especially considering Silva's age and the uncertainty surrounding Chalobah's future.

The option of re-signing former academy graduate Guehi is said to be on the cards. The English defender has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace since his move to Selhurst Park.

Guehi, 23, made 40 appearances for Palace across competitions during the 2022-23 football campaign. He also grabbed one goal and helped Palace keep nine cleansheets.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea will step up their interest to bring Guehi back this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks on Romelu Lukaku's situation at Chelsea

Lukaku against Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has given his take on the Romelu Lukaku saga that has been unfolding in recent weeks. Pochettino made his opinion known during an interview in the US, where his team are currently having their pre-season.

Lukaku was not included in the Chelsea squad which has traveled to America, and all indications point to the fact that the player will be sold this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Pochettino is 100% behind the Blues' decision to sell Lukaku this summer with the club expecting an offer in the region of £40 million.

When asked about the 30-year-old striker's future in west London, Pochettino said (via the BBC):

"I think both the club and player are in a position that they wanted. I think when you have this type of decision it's because all agree. I think the player and the club are working really hard to find the best solution for everyone."

"The decision that we made was also decided by the players, we act in consequence of this."