Chelsea make Romelu Lukaku decision after he rejected chance to join European giants - Reports

Chelsea have decided that Romelu Lukaku won't be traveling with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of the USA. Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the player's future on Sunday (July 16).

The transfer expert believes that Lukaku will be back for training early next week. The club have valued the former Manchester United striker at €40 million.

Romano's latest report reveals that Inter Milan, who were keen on bringing the striker back to Serie A, are now out of the race. However, the club's Italian rivals, Juventus, remain in the hunt for the Belgium International.

The latest bid submitted by Juventus was worth €37.5 million plus €2.5 million in add-ons. The move to Turin will reportedly depend on whether Dusan Vlahovic agrees to move to Stamford Bridge.

Another option for the player is to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League. Whatever the case, the Blues would like to have Lukaku's future decided before the new season commences in August.

The player has already completed three seasons in Serie A and would be no stranger to Italian football. He spent an initial two years between 2019 and 2021 in Milan and a season-long spell on loan from Chelsea last year.

The 30-year-old striker has managed 132 appearances for Inter, scoring 78 goals across all competitions. The former Everton forward managed to win the Serie A trophy in 2021 with the Italian outfit.

Dusan Vlahovic to PSG could end Chelsea talks with Juventus for Romelu Lukaku move

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Dusan Vlahovic is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a move to the Ligue 1. Should the Serbia international choose to move to Paris, it could end Chelsea's negotiations with Juventus for Romelu Lukaku's move to Italy.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will be willing to let go of their striker should Vlahovic move to Stamford Bridge. However, the 23-year-old striker reportedly prefers a move to France over England (via Metro).

At the moment, Juventus are still waiting for a bid from PSG and have ruled out the possibility of a loan deal. The club are seeking at least £63 million for their striker.