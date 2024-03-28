Chelsea eye move for 24-year-old goalkeeper just 12 months after signing Robert Sanchez - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento despite signing two goalkeepers just last summer.

As per Globo Esporte (via Goal), the Blues have joined Nottingham Forest, Benfica, Inter Milan and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to sign Bento. Athletico Paranaense and the keeper's agent have also received some initial queries regarding his contract.

Bento, 24, has been excellent for Athletico, having come through their academy. He has made 148 appearances for them, keeping 50 clean sheets. This season, he has kept five clean sheets in 11 games. His performance also saw him being called up for the Brazilian national squad for the friendlies in March.

As per the aforementioned report, Athletico have already rejected a €15 million bid for Bento in the past. With his contract expiring in December 2026, the Brazilian side will demand a much higher fee in the summer.

Chelsea could look to make a bid for him in the summer but will also need to make room for him in the squad. They signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for around €28 million. He has kept five clean sheets in 21 appearances across competitions this season.

They also brought in Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution last summer for €14 million. He has kept four clean sheets in 19 games across competitions for the Blues.

Chelsea also have Kepa Arrizabalaga on their books, who is currently on loan at Real Madrid. He is likely to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea prepare to host Burnley next in Premier League

The Blues have had a tough 2023-24 Premier League campaign and sit 11th in the standings but can still look to qualify for Europe. They are five points behind seventh-placed West Ham United with two games in hand over them.

Despite all their struggles, Chelsea have lost just one game in their last eight across competitions. It came in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley as they lost 1-0 in extra time.

The west London side beat Leicester City 4-2 at home in the FA Cup quarter-finals in their last game. They will take on Manchester City in the semi-finals on April 20. The winner will face either Manchester United or Coventry City in the final.

Ahead of that though, Chelsea will return to Premier League action as they host 19th-placed Burnley on Saturday, March 30. The Blues won 4-1 in the reverse fixture in October.