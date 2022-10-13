Chelsea eye move for Bayern Munich defender - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly targeting Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard as a replacement for the aging Thiago Silva.

The Blues are rebuilding their squad under Todd Boehly, whose expensive taste for players has seen the club dish out close to £300m this summer.

The Express suggest that the club are likely to continue that spree, with Pavard tipped to be the latest addition to the transfer wishlist.

Chelsea parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen last summer while Thiago Silva is in the final year of his contract.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana have been added, but the Blues are reportedly looking for another player to add strength to their backline.

Pavard has less than two years left on his contract at Bayern Munich and his contract stand-off with the Bavarian giants has garnered interest from the Blues.

Pavard can play both as a right-back and a centre-back, meaning he will add depth to multiple positions. His versatility will also be a good asset for Chelsea's new coach, Graham Potter, who enjoys using players in different set-ups.

Pavard has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich as the club attempts to reshuffle their squad to reignite their mediocre start to the league season.

A move to Stamford Bridge could very well be on the cards if he continues to struggle for game time in Germany.

Chelsea have been revamped under Graham Potter

The Blues replaced Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter in September. The change appears to have worked for the Blues, who have won four and drawn one game under the new boss.

They are currently on a five-match unbeaten run, with four wins coming on the trot. Their blanking of AC Milan over two legs with a 5-0 aggregate win has seen the club's fortunes turn around in the Champions League.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC 'We recovered our form, we need to continue like that.' 'We recovered our form, we need to continue like that.' 💬

They appear to be a revamped side with players like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah back in the team. Other stars like Mason Mount and Reece James are playing at a higher level than they were under former boss Tuchel.

Poll : 0 votes