Chelsea eye move for German defender as they look to bolster squad - Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Yann Aurel Bisseck, according to TBR Football. The German defender arrived at Inter Milan from Danish side Aarhus in the summer of 2023 and has been a key figure for Simone Inzaghi's side.

While he hasn't been a guaranteed starter this season, Bisseck remains vital to the Serie A side's plans. The 24-year-old operates as a central defender in Inzaghi's 3-4-3 system, but is also capable enough to slot in as a wing-back.

Bisseck has registered 33 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, 22 of which have been starts. His efforts have already turned heads at Chelsea, who are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Enzo Maresca could be planning for an upgrade on Axel Disasi, whose future remains up in the air. The Blues remain heavily linked with a move for former player Marc Guehi, who has been very impressive for Crystal Palace this season.

However, it now appears that the London giants also have their eyes on Bisseck. The German defender signed a new deal with Inter Milan last November, which keeps him at San Siro until 2029.

Prising him away won't be a walk in the park, but that hasn't stopped Chelsea from sniffing around. Meanwhile, the report adds that multiple clubs are keeping a close watch on the German defender's steady rise in Italy, so there could be severe competition for his services as well.

Will Noni Madueke leave Chelsea this summer?

Noni Madueke

Chelsea could be willing to let Noni Madueke leave this summer amid interest from Aston Villa, according to Football Insider. The English forward has been in and out of Enzo Maresca's starting XI this season, registering eight goals and four assists from 29 games.

However, the Blues are reportedly concerned about the player's attitude in training. That has given rise to doubts about the player's future with the London giants.

There are also rumours that the 23-year-old may no longer be part of Enzo Maresca's long-term plans. The report now adds that Aston Villa have been encouraged to pursue a deal for Madueke at the end of this season.

The Englishman is also frustrated with his lack of regular football at Stamford Bridge and could consider his options this summer. Madueke is under contract until 2030, and Chelsea are likely to let him go for a proper fee. Despite his struggles, he remains highly regarded across Europe.

