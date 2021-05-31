Chelsea eye reunion with former player as Tuchel wants more signings - Reports

Chelsea could bring back former striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window as they look to add more goals to their team.

The Blues lifted the Champions League title under Thomas Tuchel for only the second time in their history, and the club are expected to back the manager in the transfer window.

Despite their impressive form in the cup competitions, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League, and scored the fewest goals amongst the top seven sides.

As per Daily Mail, Chelsea are looking to re-sign Romelu Lukaku in the summer, after the Belgian led Inter Milan to their first title in more than a decade.

Inter Milan are not in good financial condition and could sell Lukaku for a good fee. Antonio Conte, who led them to the title, has already left the club, and several top players could be sold as Inter look to cut salary costs by 15-20%.

Chelsea are looking to add two or three new players and Lukaku could be the first

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that the Blues need a few additions to freshen up the squad.

“Two or three could be very, very good. It's a constant thing to never deny change. Then you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches. I think it's a good thing.

“We don't need a complete turnover because it's also our job to keep on improving. We have still a young squad that is capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger,” Tuchel said.

Inter Milan want £100 million for Romelu Lukaku, but Chelsea are hoping to drive down the fee as they know Inter are desperate to sell.

The Blues lacked a prolific goal-scorer last season, and need to sign one this summer to close the gap on the teams above them. Lukaku scored 24 goals in the Serie A last season to power Inter Milan to the title, and is at the peak of his prowess right now.

Tuchel has managed to make Chelsea a more structured and cohesive unit, and with a goal-scorer like Lukaku, they could potentially challenge for the Premier League title next season.

