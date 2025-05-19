Chelsea eye surprise manager as Enzo Maresca replacement if they fail to get Champions League - Reports

Chelsea have identified departing Ajax boss Francesco Farioli as an option to replace Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, the report adds that the Blues will only make a move for Farioli if they fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

Ad

The London giants have endured a mixed campaign so far under Maresca, and are currently fourth in the Premier League table with one game left to play. The top five teams from the English league will qualify for the premier European club competition next season.

As things stand, Chelsea are in contention to secure Champions League football next season. However, with Aston Villa and Manchester City breathing down their neck, the Blues' position in the league table isn't confirmed yet.

Ad

Trending

A defeat against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 25, could see the London giants drop down to sixth and subsequently miss out on the Champions League. Chelsea could make a move for Farioli if such a situation unfolds.

The Italian manager has already announced that he will leave Ajax after just one year at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The Eredivisie side missed out on the league on the final day of the season, with PSV Eindhoven securing the title.

Ad

Farioli is now looking for a fresh challenge amid interest from AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspur. However, a move to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out just yet.

Are Chelsea eyeing Caoimhin Kelleher?

Caoimhin Kelleher

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of the summer, according to Fichajes. The Blues have invested heavily in the squad in recent transfer windows but their goalkeeping position remains an issue.

Ad

Robert Sanchez has been a disappointment this season, while Filip Jorgensen hasn't fared any better. The London giants are planning to address the area once and for all ahead of the new season and Kelleher has apparently popped up on their radar.

The Irish goalkeeper is highly rated at Anfield, but has struggled for chances so far. He remains behind the indomitable Allison Becker in the pecking order at Liverpool.

However, things are likely to get further complicated, with Giorgi Mamardashvili scheduled to join the Reds this summer. Keller's contract expires next summer, and it appears that he could be allowed to leave this year.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to prise the 26-year-old away. However, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth are in the race as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More