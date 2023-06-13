Chelsea eye surprise move for former Arsenal goalkeeper this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering making a move for former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny in the summer.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Chelsea are looking to replace their goalkeeping pair Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, and have identified Szczesny as an option. Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is believed to be their top priority, with Juventus' Szczesny being a solid Plan B.

Juventus are reportedly prepared to let the 33-year-old goalkeeper go for a fee in the region of €15-20 million. The player is also being courted by some Saudi Arabian clubs, so the Londoners must make a compelling offer to get their man.

Chelsea are well aware of Szczesny’s talents, courtesy of his impressive spell at the Emirates Stadium, during which he kept 72 clean sheets in 181 games. A player of his quality and experience could be good for an in-transition team like the Blues.

The Juventus goalkeeper has been in superb form since joining them from Arsenal in 2017, making spectacular saves each week. The Polish goalkeeper has featured in 217 games for Juventus since his transfer, conceding 203 goals and keeping 88 clean sheets.

If Szczesny moves this summer, Juventus could bring in Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi as his replacement.

Arsenal afraid of losing high-profile target to rivals Chelsea

Premier League runners-up Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer, with them identifying Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo as a priority target. The Gunners attempted to land the player in the January transfer window itself, with their highest bid reaching €70 million. Brighton, however, refused to budge and turned down their offer.

According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal are prepared to match Brighton’s asking price to sign the holding midfielder this summer. However, signing Caicedo is unlikely to be straightforward, as their local rivals, Chelsea, are also in the race. The Pensioners also saw their bid rejected in the January transfer window and are determined to come back stronger in the summer.

It has been claimed that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are offering Caicedo more money, which is making Arsenal doubt their chances of signing the player. Additionally, Caicedo’s agent has also been pushing him to join the Blues, as he would get a higher commission.

The west Londoners, however, cannot offer Caicedo Champions League football, which Mikel Arteta’s side can. It will be interesting to see if the lure of playing in the most prestigious cup competition in Europe compels Caicedo to snub the Blues in the Gunners’ favor.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes