Chelsea eyeing up possible move for ex-Arsenal flop: Reports

According to The Sun (via Tribal Football), Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Nuno Tavares, who left Arsenal and joined Lazio last summer. This comes as the left-back's recent improvement has put him on the radar of several clubs.

Tavares was one of the inconsistent players that Arsenal offloaded from Mikel Arteta's squad last summer. He permanently joined Lazio for a reported £6 million transfer fee after spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Serie A side.

However, Tavares could be heading back to the Premier League if Chelsea decides to sign him in the forthcoming transfer window. The above-mentioned source also revealed that Lazio has fixed the left-back's transfer valuation at £40 million.

A significant increase from the amount that they paid to secure his signing from the Gunners last summer. As a left back, Tavares' versatility allows him to play as a right back and left midfielder when needed.

Thus, his flexibility could arguably improve the depth and defensive prowess of the Blues if he joins them. Having featured in all seven of Lazio's Serie A games this season, Tavares has been decent in defense.

He has delivered seven key passes, won 31 out of 51 ground duels contested, and registered four interceptions (via FootyStats). Amid the transfer speculations, he remains contracted at Lazio till June 2029.

How have Chelsea performed in the Premier League this season amid Arsenal's early lead?

CFC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty

While their London rivals, Arsenal, have registered the most points (19) in the Premier League this term, Chelsea have been decent. Enzo Maresca's men have won four, drawn two, and lost two games this term.

The Blues are likewise ranked fifth, having secured 14 points from eight Premier League fixtures this season. Despite the absence of key players like Cole Palmer and Liam Delap due to injury, the Blues have been impressive.

However, they will have to strive for consistency as they are five points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race. The reigning Club World Cup champions will return to Premier League action against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 25.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More