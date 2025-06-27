Chelsea face competition from RB Leipzig and 2 Premier League sides for £50 million-rated star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly facing competition for the signing of Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot from RB Leipzig and two other Premier League rivals. Earlier today, June 27, reports suggested that the Blues showed interest in acquiring the services of the England international.

A product of the Liverpool youth team, Elliot has found regular game time hard to come by since he was promoted to the senior team in 2021. He played a bit-part role in Arne Slot’s squad that won the Premier League title last season.

While the 22-year-old has found it difficult to secure a place in the starting XI at Anfield, he has been the main man for England’s U-21 side. His most recent heroics for the Three Lions youth side came in the UEFA Euro U-21 semi-final match against the Netherlands U-21, where he scored a brace to send his side into the finals.

His performance at the European Championship hasn’t gone under the radar, with many European teams now expressing interest in him. According to the Daily Mail, RB Leipzig, Brighton & Hove Albion, and West Ham have all entered the race to sign Harvey Elliot from Liverpool.

This means Chelsea will need to ensure they strike a deal with the Reds as soon as possible before other suitors pip them to the signature of the former Fulham player. As per reports, Liverpool have set an asking price of £50 million for Elliot.

Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Elliot made 28 appearances for Liverpool across competitions. He made 18 appearances in the PL but only started two matches. His current deal with the Merseyside club will expire in 2027, and his current market value is €30 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea eye 33-year-old Barcelona star this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer. While Robert Sanchez has remained the Blues' No. 1 shot-stopper, his error-prone behavior in goal has made the club assess their goalkeeping options.

Chelsea reportedly tried to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan before the Club World Cup, but they couldn’t agree on a fee with the Serie A giants, which led to the deal falling through. With the summer transfer window still open, the Blues seem not to have ended their pursuit of a new goalie as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea have their sights set on Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, should they decide to opt for a more experienced goalkeeper. Ter Stegen, who has been Barca’s first-choice goalkeeper since 2016, seems to have lost his coveted spot after missing a large chunk of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury.

The report adds that Chelsea are not in a hurry to do a deal for the 33-year-old or any other goalie but are still considering it. This is because they are considering integrating Mike Penders into the first team. The 19-year-old goalkeeper recently returned from a loan at KRC Genk.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More